WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Travis AFB Airwoman Killed In Crash On Benicia Bridge

August 4, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: benicia, Travis Air Force Base

BENICIA (CBS13) – Authorities say an Airwoman assigned to Travis Air Force Base was killed in a crash on the Benicia Bridge.

The incident happened Friday just after 6 a.m. California Highway Patrol’s Contra Costa division says a black Honda was involved in an accident with a semi-truck just south of the Interstate 780 split.

Officers say the Honda driver, a 22-year-old woman from Concord, was heading north on the bridge when she crashed into the back of the semi-truck. The car then crossed all the lanes and crashed into the left side concrete wall.

Witnesses say speed was a factor in the crash.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Officials with later announced that the person killed was an airwoman assigned to Travis Air Force Base. Her name is being withheld at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch