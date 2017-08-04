Travis AFB Airwoman Killed In Crash On Benicia Bridge

BENICIA (CBS13) – Authorities say an Airwoman assigned to Travis Air Force Base was killed in a crash on the Benicia Bridge.
The incident happened Friday just after 6 a.m. California Highway Patrol’s Contra Costa division says a black Honda was involved in an accident with a semi-truck just south of the Interstate 780 split.
Officers say the Honda driver, a 22-year-old woman from Concord, was heading north on the bridge when she crashed into the back of the semi-truck. The car then crossed all the lanes and crashed into the left side concrete wall.
Witnesses say speed was a factor in the crash.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt.
Officials with later announced that the person killed was an airwoman assigned to Travis Air Force Base. Her name is being withheld at this time.