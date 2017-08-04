Former Shark Player Named USA’s Olympic Men’s Hockey Coach

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The USA Hockey team that is set to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Korea, named their newest head coach Friday morning.
Former Sharks forward and current University of Wisconsin Head Coach Tony Granato will be taking the reins and leading the team come next year, per Fear the Fin.
Granato played for San Jose from 1996-2001, scoring 25 goals and 15 assists in 76 games in his first season with the team. He appeared in that season’s All-Star game and was eventually honored the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.
Since retiring in 2001, Granato has been an assistant on Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Detroit Red Wings’ coaching staffs. He eventually became head coach for Colorado between 2002-2004, and again during the 2008-09 season.
It’s worth noting that the 2018 Winter Olympics will be the first time since 1994 that NHL players will not be included.