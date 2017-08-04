WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Former Shark Player Named USA’s Olympic Men’s Hockey Coach

August 4, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: 2018 Winter Olympics, Head Coach, San Jose Sharks, Tony Granato, USA Hockey Team

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The USA Hockey team that is set to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Korea, named their newest head coach Friday morning.

Former Sharks forward and current University of Wisconsin Head Coach Tony Granato will be taking the reins and leading the team come next year, per Fear the Fin.

Granato played for San Jose from 1996-2001, scoring 25 goals and 15 assists in 76 games in his first season with the team. He appeared in that season’s All-Star game and was eventually honored the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Since retiring in 2001, Granato has been an assistant on Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Detroit Red Wings’ coaching staffs. He eventually became head coach for Colorado between 2002-2004, and again during the 2008-09 season.

It’s worth noting that the 2018 Winter Olympics will be the first time since 1994 that NHL players will not be included.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch