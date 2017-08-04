WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Naked Man Accused Of Trying To Flood Portland Basements

August 4, 2017 3:54 PM
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested a man accused of trying to flood basements in a southeast Portland neighborhood.

Sgt. Chris Burley says officers arrested 30-year-old Moyhijah Widger-Chongo early Friday after responding to a complaint of a naked man turning on a water faucet.

Over the past month, a vandal has caused thousands of dollars in damage by flooding basements in the Ladd’s Addition neighborhood. The vandal turns on exterior faucets and leaves the water running. More than 40 homes have been targeted.

Widger-Chongo has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 14 felony and misdemeanor crimes. Officers have asked for him to be assessed by mental health professionals.

Widger’s booking information was not yet available, and it’s unknown if he has a lawyer.

 

