Report: Raiders Sign LB Rufus Johnson Despite Car Accident

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The Oakland Raiders have made a recent addition to their defense with the signing of LB Rufus Johnson, who was waived by the Washington Redskins in May.
NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport retweeted the report yesterday afternoon.
Just one day prior, however, Rufus was involved in a car accident that resulted in his car being totaled, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Johnson last saw an NFL snap in 2015 when he suited up for the New England Patriots. However, since week 6 of that season, he only recorded one tackle. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list due to an illness on Oct. 28 and was eventually released by the team.