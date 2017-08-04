Report: Raiders Sign LB Rufus Johnson Despite Car Accident

August 4, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: NFL, Oakland Raiders, Rufus Johnson, sign

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Oakland Raiders have made a recent addition to their defense with the signing of LB Rufus Johnson, who was waived by the Washington Redskins in May.

NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport retweeted the report yesterday afternoon.

Just one day prior, however, Rufus was involved in a car accident that resulted in his car being totaled, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Johnson last saw an NFL snap in 2015 when he suited up for the New England Patriots. However, since week 6 of that season, he only recorded one tackle. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list due to an illness on Oct. 28 and was eventually released by the team.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch