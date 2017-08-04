CHP Impounds 2 Cars For Street Racing In Stanislaus County

MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers have seized the cars of two drivers suspected of street racing in Stanislaus County.
California Highway Patrol says the drivers were arrested on July 30 on accusations of reckless driving.
On Thursday, both of the drivers’ cars were seized and impounded by CHP officers in the Keyes area. The cars, which were seized under a law that allows authorities to take vehicles of drivers arrested for reckless driving, will be impounded for at least 30 days.
“Street racing is a big problem here in Stanislaus County,” said Officer Thomas Olsen in a video posted showing officers impounding one of the cars. “We’re doing everything we can to curb this problem.”
Officers say anyone who hears about a street race should contact CHP immediately.