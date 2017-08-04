HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte talk about the potential season ending injury to Ryan Tannehill, Steph Curry’s opening round in the Web.com pro golf tournament, and Conor McGregor sparring partner quitting. Then, more on Conor McGregor and his sparring partner. Finally, a strange story on a new Oakland Raiders signee.
HOUR 2:
CBS Fantasy Football guru Dave Richard joins The Drive to help you out as your fantasy draft approaches. Then, Threefer Madness featuring the MLS, Kristaps Porzingis, Conor McGregor, and DeMarcus Cousins. Then, an extended segment on Steph Curry playing in a pro golf tour and the most stressful situations in sports.
Hour 3:
Dave and Kayte continue their conversation on stressful moments in sports and talk about ESPN changing their programming for one day only on August 8th. Then, a story about a Kings fan losing a bet and Re-Brew to end the show.
