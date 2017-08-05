WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Girl, 5, Injured After Being Hit By California Sheriff’s Car

Filed Under: Santa Barbara County California, Santa Barbara Sheriff

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old has been injured after being hit by a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s patrol car.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Friday in Carpinteria.

The sheriff’s department says the young girl was hit after she ran out into the street from between two parked cars. They say the patrol car was driving about 10 mph.

Sheriff’s officials said in a statement that deputies provided first aid to the girl before she was taken by a family member to the hospital.

They say her injuries are not considered life-threatening and the California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch