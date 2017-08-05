Girl, 5, Injured After Being Hit By California Sheriff’s Car

In Wake Of Texas Church Shooting, Faithful Consider FirearmsThe deadly mass shooting at a Texas church that claimed 26 lives is sparking interest from religious leaders across the country packing heat to protect their congregation.

North Carolina Will Use Election Software Targeted By Russian HackersThe election board's staff is still investigating what they call the malfunctioning of the e-books at five Durham County precincts in November 2016.

Weekend Negotiations Helped Halt Sacramento District's First Strike Since 1989The plan includes an 11 percent increase over the next three years for teachers and plans to reduce class size and expand student services.

Car Plastered With Racist Graffiti Near College Was Halloween PrankA black man has admitted he put racist graffiti saying "Go Home," ''Date your own kind," and "Die" on his own car as a Halloween prank that got out of hand.