Sideshow Organizers Receive Permit, Making It Legal

Sideshows continue to grow in side attracting people from all over CA. Some people coming from as far as Fresno.

For law enforcement, illegal side shows can present a problem. But being that this show is legally permitted, the CHP says it make their job a bit easier.

From donuts to racing, these types of side shows attract big crowds and raise big concerns over safety. So organizers went to the county to get permits, which makes this show legal.

CHP deputies held inspections before drivers got the event.

Drivers have to adhere to a list of demands ranging from crowd control to traffic issues.

Organizers have been working hard to keep crowds under control and stay in compliance with their permit.

CHP says they have been doing a good job. The only issue has been a few traffic violations.