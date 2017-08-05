Sideshow Organizers Receive Permit, Making It Legal

August 5, 2017 11:34 PM
Filed Under: Legal permit, sideshow

Sideshows continue to grow in side attracting people from all over CA. Some people coming from as far as Fresno.

For law enforcement, illegal side shows can present a problem. But being that this show is legally permitted, the CHP says it make their job a bit easier.

From donuts to racing, these types of side shows attract big crowds  and raise big concerns over safety. So organizers went to the county to get permits, which makes this show legal.

CHP deputies held inspections before drivers got the event.

Drivers have to adhere to a list of demands ranging from crowd control to traffic issues.

Organizers have been working hard to keep crowds under control and stay in compliance with their permit.

CHP says they have been doing a good job. The only issue has been a few traffic violations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch