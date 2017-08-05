Surfer Who Lost Arm In Shark Attack Enters Hall Of Fame

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Hawaii surfer Bethany Hamilton lost 60 percent of her blood and her left arm in a 2003 shark attack. After multiple surgeries, she vowed to get back on the board — which she did just one month later. And now, 14 years later, she has taken her place among the sport’s greats.

Hamilton was inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame on Friday in Huntington Beach, California.

She left her hand and footprints in the cement outside Huntington Surf and Sport, as is tradition for those inducted. She wrote “always hope” next to her prints.

The Surfers’ Hall of Fame celebrated its first induction in 1997, and pays tribute to individuals, including several from Hawaii, who have made an indelible mark on the sport, industry, and culture of surfing.

