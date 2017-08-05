Wildfire Burns Homes, Threatens Central California Community

Filed Under: Lake Isabella, Sequoia National Forest

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (AP) — A wind-driven wildfire has burned at least 5 homes and driven residents from their homes in a town of 2,000 in the southern Sierra Nevada.

Kern County Fire Capt. Tom Ellison said the blaze began Saturday afternoon and was threatening Wofford Heights, a town north of Lake Isabella and near the Sequoia National Forest.

Amid hot, dry and windy conditions, the fire spread to at least 40 acres and was burning uphill.

Ellison said at least 5 houses were damaged or destroyed by the blaze.

