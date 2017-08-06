13 Injured In Flammable Liquid Leak At California Dock

August 6, 2017 2:00 PM
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Twelve dock workers and a firefighter sustained minor to mild injuries after officials say a ship began leaking flammable liquid in the Port of Long Beach in Southern California.

Officer Brian Fisk with the Long Beach Fire Department says a 6,000-gallon container on a ship began leaking the hazardous material Sunday morning.

It’s unclear what the liquid was, how much spilled or what caused the leak.

Fisk says the leaking container was removed and there’s no longer a hazard. A 1,000 foot perimeter was established around the ship as a precaution.

Eleven dock workers were treated for minor injuries at the scene while one was taken to a hospital with mild injuries. A responding firefighter was taken to the hospital with an injury unrelated to the spill.

