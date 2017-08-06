WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

2 Arrested In Deadly Robbery Of Fresno Jewelry Store

Filed Under: Crime, fresno, Fresno Police Department, shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police in Fresno have arrested two of three teens suspected of trying to rob a jewelry store and fatally shooting the shop owner’s son as he tried to stop them.

Sgt. Larry Bowlan said Sunday that detectives recovered the suspect vehicle and arrested two people in connection with Saturday night’s slaying.

The Fresno Bee reports 22-year-old Christopher Leon chased after the robbers after they ran out of his parents’ shop with jewelry. Leon grabbed one of the suspects, but as he held on the robber got a gun out and shot him in the mouth. Police said Leon died two hours later at the hospital.

Leon’s sister told the newspaper her brother grew up helping his parents at the store, and that he died trying to protect his mother.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch