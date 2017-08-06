Brawl At Soccer Game Results In Several Injuries

August 6, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Brawl, Fight, Soccer Game

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — A brawl broke out between two teams in an adult soccer league outside of Los Angeles, leaving three people injured with possible stab wounds.

Los Angeles sheriff’s Lt. Tracy Stewart says the three people wounded all had non-life-threatening injuries. Two had cuts to their rib cage while a third was injured on the arm.

Stewart says more than 20 people were involved in the brawl during the game at El Camino High School in Whitter on Sunday.

She says deputies are looking for a male suspect and that it’s believed he used a knife because of the wounds the injured people sustained.

