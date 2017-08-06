Crews stop growth of Central California wildfire near homes

August 6, 2017 12:00 PM
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (AP) — Crews have stopped the growth of a wildfire that burned at least five buildings and drove people from their homes in a town of about 2,200 in the southern Sierra Nevada.

Kern County Fire Capt. Tom Ellison says firefighters gained the upper hand on the blaze Saturday night and were hoping to reach full containment Sunday.

The fire is threatening Wofford Heights, a town north of Lake Isabella and near the Sequoia National Forest.

The fire remained at 50 acres Sunday and is containment is at 40 percent, slightly lower than first estimated following more accurate mapping of the fire.

Ellison says the fire has damaged or destroyed at least five structures, and it’s not clear how many of them are houses.

A recommended evacuation covers about 2,200 residents.

