Falling Tree Kills California-Based Marine From Iowa

August 6, 2017 9:41 PM
Filed Under: accident, Camp Pendleton, Fallen marine, Military

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — A Marine from Iowa based at Camp Pendleton has died after a tree fell on him at the Southern California base.

Marine officials said Sunday that Lance Cpl. Cody Haley of Hardin, Iowa, died at the scene Friday.

Marine spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said Haley was doing routine morning physical training when the tree fell.

The 20-year-old Haley was assigned to the 1st Marine Division. He deployed with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in March 2016.

His awards include the National Defense Service medal, Global War on Terrorism Service medal, and the Sea Service Deployment ribbon.

A Marine statement says the Corps is heartbroken about Haley’s death.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch