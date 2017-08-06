Pence Slams Report On Possible 2020 Presidential Groundwork

August 6, 2017 10:00 AM
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is pushing back against a news report suggesting he is laying groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2020 if President Donald Trump does not run.

Pence says Sunday’s story in The New York Times is “disgraceful and offensive.”

Pence says in a statement released by the White House that his team will “focus all our efforts to advance the president’s agenda and see him re-elected in 2020.”

The report details efforts of several Republicans. It notes Pence’s busy political schedule and active fundraising, though it also says unnamed advisers have signaled that he’d only run if Trump doesn’t.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is also dismissing the report and says Pence is readying to run in 2020 alongside Trump.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch