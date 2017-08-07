Hour 1
Can the 49ers replace their free agent signing LB Malcolm Smith now that his season is reportedly done? Hear Jason Ross and Doug talk how the team can replace the starting LB, what the Dolphins accomplished by singing Jay Cutler if anything and how the veteran Anquan Boldin will help the Bills.
Hour 2
In hour two of the show, Jason and Doug talk about why baseball has no real superstars when they have great players such as Mike Trout and Aaron Judge. Plus its the anniversary of Barry Bonds 756th home run, is he considered the real home run king to most, hear the fellas discuss that and more.
Hour 3
Jason and Doug kick off hour three talking Isaiah Thomas and if he is a max deal player and if not where does he sit in the order of paid players. Plus the fellas compare salaries of today to some of the great King players of 15 years ago.