Video Shows Northern California Officer Pointing Gun At Passenger

August 7, 2017 6:20 AM
CAMPBELL (AP) — A video showing a Northern California police officer pointing his gun for more than nine minutes at the passenger in a car stop has drawn attention on social media.

The Campbell Police Department says the officer pulled over the car for speeding on July 28 on Highway 101.

Campbell police Capt. Gary Berg tells the Mercury News the officer asked for the license of the woman driving, the car’s registration and proof of insurance. While the occupants were looking for those documents, Berg says the passenger started to reach under his seat.

The phone video shows the unidentified officer pointing his pistol at the passenger. The passenger holds up his hands and explains that he was looking for the requested documents, noting the papers on the floor and asks why the officer is pointing the weapon at him.

The Campbell Police Department is defending the officer’s decision to draw his gun.

