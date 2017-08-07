Deputy Shoots Suspect During Struggle In Knights Ferry

KNIGHTS FERRY (CBS13) – Authorities in Stanislaus County are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened late Sunday night.
The scene was along Sonora Road in the community of Knights Ferry. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says, around 11:25 p.m., a deputy contacted two men who were inside of a car near the 50’s Roadhouse Diner.
At some point during the stop, the driver of the car was detained and put into the back of the deputy’s patrol car. For some reason, the passenger – 28-year-old man – ran off after a brief talk with the deputy.
The deputy was able to catch up to the man and struggle soon followed. During the struggle, the deputy pulled out his gun and shot the man. He has since been taken to the hospital to be treated; the deputy only suffered minor injuries in the incident.
Multiple agencies are investigating the incident.