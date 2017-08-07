Judge For Yourself: The Lo-Down – 8/7

Filed Under: Jay Cutler, Miami Dolphins, NBA, NFL, Pro Football Hall of Fame, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 27: Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears Illinois State Redbirds seen on the sideliens during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on November 27, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about the Miami Dolphins signing Jay Cutler to a 1 year deal.  Naturally, this led to a conversation about Colin Kaepernick’s future in the NFL.  The guys also talked about Chris Carter comments saying that he believes the NFL will suspend Ezekiel Elliot in the next 48 hours.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacts following the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 5, 2017 in Canton, Ohio.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the HBO show Ballers and how the story lines are extremely close to some of the controversial story lines in the NFL.  The guys also went over their best and worsts from the weekend.  They also talked about the Pro Football Hall of Fame speeches, and how the speeches need to get shortened up.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

Phil Jackson addresses the media during his introductory press conference as President of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 18, 2014 in New York City.

(Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys discussed Jay Cutler on the Dolphins, and how he will look on the team this season.  Next, the guys talked about which athlete you’re an irrational fan of.  They also talked about Phil Jackson’s job interview questions.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling and Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch