Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about the Miami Dolphins signing Jay Cutler to a 1 year deal. Naturally, this led to a conversation about Colin Kaepernick’s future in the NFL. The guys also talked about Chris Carter comments saying that he believes the NFL will suspend Ezekiel Elliot in the next 48 hours. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the HBO show Ballers and how the story lines are extremely close to some of the controversial story lines in the NFL. The guys also went over their best and worsts from the weekend. They also talked about the Pro Football Hall of Fame speeches, and how the speeches need to get shortened up. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys discussed Jay Cutler on the Dolphins, and how he will look on the team this season. Next, the guys talked about which athlete you’re an irrational fan of. They also talked about Phil Jackson’s job interview questions. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.