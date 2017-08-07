Rubicon Brewing Company Closing Its Doors In August

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A staple to the Midtown corridor, Rubicon Brewing is shutting its doors after 30 years.

“It’s a sad day,” said Pat Hannon who has been buying brews since the beginning.

For Hannon and fellow patrons, the Rubicon is much more than just a local pub.

“This was our living room,” he said.

Hannon said it’s an extension of the family. He brought his daughter in the day she was born to show his friends what he had made. She’s now 24.

“I started crying, to be honest. This was my childhood, man,” said Erin Hannon.

Some have been soaking up suds far longer than that.

“Since 1988,” said Marcus Nieto.

Rubicon Brewing Company opened its doors in 1987 in Midtown and later expanded its tap room to West Sacramento.

“The Rubicon is just a haven of great people. That’s what I love about this place. I’m really devastated that it’s not going to be around,” said another patron Marty Erickson.

The owner Glynn Phillips released the sad news on Facebook, both locations will close for good by the end of the month. He hasn’t yet said why, but loyal patrons say the competition in Sacramento has made it difficult.

“The saturation point has been reached, and I think Rubicon is just the tip of the iceberg for many places in Sacramento,” Nieto said.

When the news broke, patrons flocked by the dozen making it once again a packed house.

“This is more like a wake than anything else,” Nieto said.

Patrons can’t believe after three decades the Rubicon will serve no more.

“I’m hoping that it stays in some reincarnation, but I guess we’ll just wait and see what happens,” Erickson said.

They plan to share stories and laugh till the barrels run dry.

“I’m going to come until they run out of beer, or cider and I’ll drink the beer when they run out of cider,” said Katie-Mae Sarber who has been coming here for more than two decades.

Luckily, people will still have a chance to say goodbye and drink up before the end of the month.

Letter from the owner: