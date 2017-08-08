49ers Rookie LB Newsom Taken To Hospital After Scary Hit

August 8, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: 49ers, Donavin Newsom, football, NFL, San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Donavin Newsom was taken from the practice field in an ambulance Tuesday after taking a hit to the head and neck.

Coach Kyle Shanahan says Newsom has feeling in his arms and legs and his eyes were open as he was situated on a stretcher and taken to a hospital. Newsom laid motionless on the field for nearly five minutes after colliding with safety Chanceller James while trying to break up a pass during a two-minute drill.

Newsom joined the 49ers in May as an undrafted free agent from Missouri.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch