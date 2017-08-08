Prosecutor: Suspected Arsonist Wanted to ‘Feel The Excitement’ Of Starting Fire

Call Kurtis: Is Your Rescue Dog A Research Animal? Lab research on dogs is legal, but heavily regulated. Federal records show 37 facilities in California perform some sort of research on dogs.

Animal Research Facilities' Responses To Our Questions About Dog Research There are six facilities in the area whose research involved nearly 2,000 dogs in 2015 alone, including UC Davis and Cosumnes River College.

How To Tell If Your Pet Was A Research SubjectIt's something that weighed on the mind of one of our viewers after her dog had to be put down because of rampant cancer, so we went looking for answers.