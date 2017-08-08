WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Prosecutor: Suspected Arsonist Wanted to ‘Feel The Excitement’ Of Starting Fire

File photo of a man smoking a cigarette. (Photo by ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/GettyImages)

VERNAL, Utah (AP) – A Utah man accused of starting a wildfire to “feel the excitement of it” is now charged with arson.

Prosecutors say in charges filed Monday that 37-year-old Rex Richard Olsen of Roosevelt used a cigarette and match combination as a delayed ignition device to start the June 9 blaze in eastern Utah.

The fire torched about 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) and briefly forced a neighborhood near Vernal to evacuate. Prosecutors say damage is estimated at more than $800,000.

Prosecutors say that fire investigators traced the cigarette to Olsen using video showing him buying that type of cigarette at a gas station.

Olsen was charged with felony arson and a misdemeanor violation of wildfire-prevention law.

No attorney or publicly listed phone number was immediately available for Olsen.

 

