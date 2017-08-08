Lincoln Parents Camp Out To Save Spot In Free After School Child Care

August 8, 2017 7:07 AM
Filed Under: Child Care, Lincoln, Placer County

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Dozens of parents lined up overnight at First Street School in Lincoln to get their child into a free after school care program.

There are only 90 spots available and the first parent in line got here at 4 p.m. Monday. They say they’re frustrated they have to do this.

School starts on Aug. 17, which doesn’t give parents very much time to find alternative care if they don’t make it into the program.

Creekside Middle school does their registration on Wednesday and we hear parents are already there in anticipation of tomorrow morning.

