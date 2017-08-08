Man Arrested In Connection With Modesto Church Vandalism

MODESTO (CBS13) – Modesto police arrested a man caught in the act attempting to destroy a church.

Fire crews responded to a potential structure fire at the Christ Unity Baptist Church around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

After two and a half hours, the fire department put out the flames and police took the suspect into custody.

