HOUR 1:
Dave and Matt talk Vince Wilfork’s retirement announcement, Andrew Wiggins requesting a max-deal, and David Griffin coming out in defense of Kyrie Irving for Morning Brew. Then, more on Kyrie Irving wanting to leave Cleveland. Finally, some fantasy football talk.
HOUR 2:
Tom Morton joins The Drive to talk about his experience playing in a PGA tour tournament over the weekend. Then, Threefer Madness featuring Barry Bonds, early NBA Rookie of the Year projections, and injured athletes. Finally, an extended segment on injured athletes that had their careers ruined by getting hurt.
HOUR 3:
It’s a KHTK reunion as Brian May and Pierre Noujaim join Dave in studio for an hour of laughs, sports, stories, and more.
