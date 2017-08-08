Old Friends; The Drive – 08/08/17

August 8, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Andrew Wiggins, Kyrie Irving, Samsung, Vince Wilfork

HOUR 1:

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kyrie Irving (Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dave and Matt talk Vince Wilfork’s retirement announcement, Andrew Wiggins requesting a max-deal, and David Griffin coming out in defense of Kyrie Irving for Morning Brew. Then, more on Kyrie Irving wanting to leave Cleveland. Finally, some fantasy football talk.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

451865235 Old Friends; The Drive 08/08/17

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Tom Morton joins The Drive to talk about his experience playing in a PGA tour tournament over the weekend. Then, Threefer Madness featuring Barry Bonds, early NBA Rookie of the Year projections, and injured athletes. Finally, an extended segment on injured athletes that had their careers ruined by getting hurt.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

It’s a KHTK reunion as Brian May and Pierre Noujaim join Dave in studio for an hour of laughs, sports, stories, and more.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch