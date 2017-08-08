Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys are in Napa for Raiders Training Camp and talked about the upcoming season for the team. Levi Damien, Silver and Black Pride, joined the guys to preview the Raiders season and what to expect this year. Beth Mowins, Raiders preseason Play by Play, joins the guys to talk about some of her stranger radio calls, and preview the upcoming Raiders season.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about NFL preseason and what to expect from some of the top teams this season. After practice was over Marshall Newhouse and TJ Carrie joined the guys to talk about the upcoming season with the Raiders.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys finished up their time at Raiders training camp and were joined by Jalen Richard. Jalen talked about 2nd season with the team, and previewed the season to come. The guys finished up the NFL preseason talk and talked about the Raiders storyline in this season of Ballers.

