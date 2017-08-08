WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

On The Road in Napa: The Lo-Down – 8/8

August 8, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: NFL, Oakland Raiders, Oakland Raiders Training Camp, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

ALAMEDA, CA - MAY 23: Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) appears to be in good spirits during the Oakland Raiders OTA at the Raiders Training Facility in Alameda,CA on May 23rd, 2017

(Photo by Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys are in Napa for Raiders Training Camp and talked about the upcoming season for the team.  Levi Damien, Silver and Black Pride, joined the guys to preview the Raiders season and what to expect this year.  Beth Mowins, Raiders preseason Play by Play, joins the guys to talk about some of her stranger radio calls, and preview the upcoming Raiders season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 3: T.J. Carrie #38 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates and interception of Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium during the second quarter of the game on January 3, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about NFL preseason and what to expect from some of the top teams this season.  After practice was over Marshall Newhouse and TJ Carrie joined the guys to talk about the upcoming season with the Raiders.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Running back Jalen Richard #30 of the Oakland Raiders picks up 19 yards on a carry against outside linebacker Erik Walden #93 of the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter on December 24, 2016 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 33-25.

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys finished up their time at Raiders training camp and were joined by Jalen Richard.  Jalen talked about 2nd season with the team, and previewed the season to come.  The guys finished up the NFL preseason talk and talked about the Raiders storyline in this season of Ballers.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

