Puppies That Reportedly Escaped From Breeder Rescued From River

August 8, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: animal rescue, Calaveras County

CALAVERAS (CBS13) – Emergency officials in Calaveras County are sharing a few pictures of their most recent rescues.

Firefighters there say they pulled these two puppies out of the Calaveras River Monday evening.

According to the Calaveras Consolidated Fire, two firefighters rushed to a call about a possible animal rescue after a neighbor saw the stranded pups.

The neighbor said the two had wandered away from a local breeder.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found the pups stranded on the opposite shore.

The puppies are now safe and even have a new home – they’re staying with the firefighters.

