Rocklin Police Asking For Help In Identifying Attempted Burglary Suspect

August 8, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A woman who police say tried to burglarize a Rocklin home was captured on camera by a surveillance system.

The incident happened back on Aug. 4. A video clip posted by the police department shows the suspect ringing the door, then looking back at the surveillance camera.

Rocklin police say the woman, who appeared to be 20-25 years old, was wearing a white and blue Giants jersey at the time of the incident. No cars associated with the suspect were seen, police say.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact police at (916) 625-5400.

