New Law Requires California Universities Keep Housing Costs Up To Date

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As rent continues to skyrocket in Sacramento and surrounding cities, it appears local universities aren’t keeping up with the trend through their housing websites.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 990, requiring all CSUs to provide accurate housing costs for students living off-campus. Lawmakers are also recommending UCs to also follow the policy.

“You cannot keep up; like the school website cannot keep up with the price change,” said Rami Gharaibeh.

Gharaibeh lives off-campus. He’s been attending Sac State for the past five years and says his rent jumped $300 during that time. He says that hasn’t been reflected on the University’s website.

“I would love to know the exact amount I should pay,” Gharaibeh said.

Gharaibeh says he spends a lot more than what’s listed online.

According to Sacramento State’s website, food and housing costs for students living off-campus totals just over $12,000 a year. That means rent should be less than $1,000 a month.

UC Davis lists room and board expenses as just under $10,000 a year.

CBS 13 searched for apartments near both universities and found several charging more than the calculated yearly cost.

“You can look at the information they give you on-site, but I have found it more accurate to do it myself,” said Michelle Crawford.

Crawford is looking to transfer to Sacramento State this fall and says doing your own research is the way to go.

“I just take it upon myself to go and look at things on Craigslist or different apps,” she added.

Crawford says she can’t afford to settle for a ballpark number.

After all, she’s a working student trying to save money to get through another year of college.

“It just makes more sense to me to go out and look at the prices and get a grasp of the real world.”

By next February, all CSUs would be required to list the current market rate of a one-bedroom apartment.