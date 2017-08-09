49ers Release Jeremy Zuttah

The San Francisco 49ers have decided to release OL Jeremy Zuttah.
This news comes just five months after trading for him.
See the tweets below.
Veteran O-lineman Jeremy Zuttah has been released. #49ers—
Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 09, 2017
Kyle Shanahan on release of C Jeremy Zuttah: Partly a reflection on how Daniel Kilgore has played. #49ers—
Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) August 09, 2017
#49ers have cut center Jeremy Zuttah, Pro Bowler last year with #Ravens who couldn't unseat Dan Kilgore and fell down depth chart—
Cam Inman (@CamInman) August 09, 2017