WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Bar Owner Heading Home After Honduras Cops Find Powder Wasn’t Cocaine

August 9, 2017 3:32 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The co-owner of a popular bar in North Carolina is heading home after spending 10 days in a sweltering Honduran jail on drug charges.

News outlets report 51-year-old Amanda LaRoque of Raleigh regained her passport and was at a Honduras airport with a ticket Wednesday afternoon.

Airport officials arrested her July 30 on the Caribbean island of Roatan on suspicion of carrying cocaine. Her mother, Barbara Levy, said LaRoque had stashed several thousand dollars in a safe disguised as a can of Arizona iced tea, and a concretelike substance inside had flaked off into a powder.

Last Friday, husband Brandon LaRoque posted a photo on social media of a drug test’s negative results. A judge dismissed the case.

The couple owns the Goat bar in Raleigh.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch