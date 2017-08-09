Neighbors Say Woman Lived In South Sacramento Home For 50 Years

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crime scene investigators are trying to determine what happened inside a South Sacramento home, where two bodies were discovered by police Wednesday afternoon.

Police descended on the 5400 block of Bonniemae Way looking for clues and interviewing neighbors.

Police aren’t releasing IDs, but the woman who lives in the home is in her 80s and has lived there 50 years.

One neighbor who hadn’t seen her for days did a welfare check, leading to the terrifying discovery.

Friends of the homeowner drove to the crime scene in disbelief.

“I’m just in total shock about the whole thing,” long-time friend Tom Martin said.

Martin says he’s unsure of what led up to the two dead bodies inside. He says one of the bodies belongs to his decades-long family friend, an 89-year-old woman who owns the home.

“She was the most gracious loving person I have ever met,” Martin said.

Martin says he doesn’t know who the other person is.

Crime scene investigators wearing gloves could be seen at the home into the later night hours gathering evidence.

“It’s pretty scary; my heart was definitely pounding when I got home,” neighbor Montserrat Garcia said.

A terrifying discovery inside the home of a beloved woman. Two bodies. Now the search for what happened.

Police are telling neighbors they believe this case is an isolated incident and there is no search for a suspect.

Officially had not classified the case as a homicide by Wednesday night.