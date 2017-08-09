Domestic Violence Case Dismissed Against Former 49ers Tremaine Brock

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
A domestic violence case against former 49ers cornerback Tremaine Brock has officially been dismissed due to lack of evidence, per Mike Garafolo of NFL.com.
Brock was arrested in April after being suspected of felony domestic violence toward his girlfriend and was released by the Niners a day after his arrest.
According to SacBee‘s Matt Barrows, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office accused him of “punching the woman in the face and attempting to strangle her on different occasions.”
Brock, 28, spent all seven of his NFL seasons with San Francisco. According to NBC Sports Bay Area‘s Matt Maiocoo, the team is currently interested in bringing him back.