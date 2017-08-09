Domestic Violence Case Dismissed Against Former 49ers Tremaine Brock

August 9, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: charges dropped, Domestic Violence Case, NFL, San Francisco 49ers, Tremaine Brock

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

A domestic violence case against former 49ers cornerback Tremaine Brock has officially been dismissed due to lack of evidence, per Mike Garafolo of NFL.com.

Brock was arrested in April after being suspected of felony domestic violence toward his girlfriend and was released by the Niners a day after his arrest.

According to SacBee‘s Matt Barrows, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office accused him of “punching the woman in the face and attempting to strangle her on different occasions.”

Brock, 28, spent all seven of his NFL seasons with San Francisco. According to NBC Sports Bay Area‘s Matt Maiocoo, the team is currently interested in bringing him back.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch