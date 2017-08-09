Ex-Kings Ty Lawson Inks $2.4 Million Deal With Shandong

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
Former Sacramento Kings PG Ty Lawson signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Shandong Golden Stars Wednesday morning, per David Pick of Real GM.
Lawson was the starting PG for the Kings at the beginning of last season before hitting the bench when suspended Darren Collison came back into play.
He started 23 games and averaged 9.9 points per game.
He bounced around during the 15-16 season, playing for the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers following his trade by the Denver Nuggets.