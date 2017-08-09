Ex-Kings Ty Lawson Inks $2.4 Million Deal With Shandong

August 9, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento Kings, Shandong Golden Stars, Signs Deal, Ty Lawson

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Former Sacramento Kings PG Ty Lawson signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Shandong Golden Stars Wednesday morning, per David Pick of Real GM.

Lawson was the starting PG for the Kings at the beginning of last season before hitting the bench when suspended Darren Collison came back into play.

He started 23 games and averaged 9.9 points per game.

He bounced around during the 15-16 season, playing for the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers following his trade by the Denver Nuggets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch