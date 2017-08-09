Hour 1
“Mr Do it All”, Play by Play announcer Kevin Harlan joined Doug and Grant in hour one and previewed the upcoming NFL season, Hear Kevin break down the Green Bay Packers chances this season, how good Tom Brady really is and his passion for calling games in both the NBA and NFL.
Hour 2
NBA star Jamal Crawford of the Minnesota Timberwolves joined Grant and Doug to talk about his off season, why he chose to sign with the T’Wolves instead of the Cavs and Warriors and recollects his 50 plus point games through out his career.
Hour 3
Should Jimmy Johnson be a hall of famer, should he already be in the hall? Listen to Doug and Grant discuss his candidacy.