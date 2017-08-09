Giving the Old College Try; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 8/9

August 9, 2017 7:03 PM
Hour 1

Kevin Harlan

“Mr Do it All”, Play by Play announcer Kevin Harlan joined Doug and Grant in hour one and previewed the upcoming NFL season, Hear Kevin break down the Green Bay Packers chances this season, how good Tom Brady really is and his passion for calling games in both the NBA and NFL.

 

 

 

Hour 2

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 24: Jamal Crawford #11 of the Los Angeles Clippers during a game against the Golden State Warriors in Game Three of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena on April 24, 2014 in Oakland, California.

NBA star Jamal Crawford of the Minnesota Timberwolves joined Grant and Doug to talk about his off season, why he chose to sign with the T’Wolves instead of the Cavs and Warriors and recollects his 50 plus point games through out his career.

 

Hour 3

jimmy johnson Giving the Old College Try; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 8/9Should Jimmy Johnson be a hall of famer, should he already be in the hall? Listen to Doug and Grant discuss his candidacy.

 

 

