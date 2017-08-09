Health Standards; The Drive – 08/09/17

August 9, 2017 9:08 AM
HOUR 1:

Dave and Matt talk about Umpire Joe West’s suspension, Conor McGregor’s advantage on paper, and UCLA QB Jose Rosen for Morning Brew. Then, a story on a baseball player being traded for a dollar. Finally, a conversation on Blake Bortles not knowing time zones.

HOUR 2:

Dave and Matt talk about food safety in MLB ballparks before Threefer Madness featuring, sports officials in the media, opening day rankings, and best sports TV series of all time. Then, a conversation on some of the top sports themes of all time, plus more on food safety in MLB ballparks.

HOUR 3:

Dave is joined in studio by Kevin Nagle, Phil Oates, and Grant Napear for an hour of Sacramento-based sports and sports-business talk.

