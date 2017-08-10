WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Climber Shocked, Falls 80 Feet From Transmission Tower

Filed Under: PG&E, Santa Rose

SANTA ROSA (AP) — A climber who ignored warning signs on a California Pacific Gas & Electric Co. transmission tower suffered burns from high-voltage shocks, causing a grass fire and brief power outage.

The Press Democrat reports Santa Rosa police Wednesday were attempting to identify a man who fell about 80 feet (24.4 meters) Tuesday off the 100-foot (30.5 meters) tower.

A noise stopped nearby electrician Bryan Hanson who ran outside, saw smoke and noticed the man.

“He was screaming,” Hanson said. “His clothes and his hair were on fire. I saw him get two, three jolts. His body was gyrating. Then he fell. He hit the first rung on the tower and then he started cartwheeling.”

Officials say the man suffered burns to about 75 percent of his body and serious injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch