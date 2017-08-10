HOUR 1:
Dave and Matt talk the NBA schedule adjustments, breaking news involving Zach Randolph, and MLB nickname day for Morning Brew. Then, more on the developing story involving Zach Randolph.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave and Matt continue their conversation on Zach Randolph before Threefer Madness featuring sports nicknames, the Dodgers, and sports video games. Then, an extended segment on athlete nicknames and random listener questions.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Sacramento Kings legends Gary Gerould, Jerry Reynolds and Scott Moak joins Dave in studio for an hour of Kings talk, stories, laughs, and more.
Listen to the whole hour here: