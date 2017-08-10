Oh No Z-Bo; The Drive – 08/10/17

August 10, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Samsung

HOUR 1:

gettyimages 114168950 Oh No Z Bo; The Drive 08/10/17

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dave and Matt talk the NBA schedule adjustments, breaking news involving Zach Randolph, and MLB nickname day for Morning Brew. Then, more on the developing story involving Zach Randolph.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 2: Sacramento Kings guard Jason Williams (55) celebrates following the team's first round Western Conference Playoff game victory over the Phoenix Suns at America West Arena in Phoenix, AZ. The Kings won, 89-82, to win the best-of-five series.

(Photo credit should read BRIAN FITZGERALD/AFP/Getty Images)

Dave and Matt continue their conversation on Zach Randolph before Threefer Madness featuring sports nicknames, the Dodgers, and sports video games. Then, an extended segment on athlete nicknames and random listener questions.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

arcoarena Oh No Z Bo; The Drive 08/10/17

(credit: CBSSports.com)

Sacramento Kings legends Gary Gerould, Jerry Reynolds and Scott Moak joins Dave in studio for an hour of Kings talk, stories, laughs, and more.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch