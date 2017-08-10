Swift Says DJ Groped Her Underneath Her Skirt

Man Injured After Freeway Shooting In FairfieldThe California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting in Fairfield Saturday morning that left one man injured.

Shots Fired At Stockton Party Late Friday Night Stockton Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Harassment Case Puts US Senate Candidate Under SpotlightNews that a sitting California senator is being investigated for sexual harassment against a young female employee has put a fresh spotlight on a legislative leader this week as he begins a bid against the state's first female U.S. senator.

US Cities, States Defy Trump, Still Back Paris Climate DealA group of U.S. states, cities, businesses and universities said Saturday they are still committed to curbing global warming even as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is walking away from the Paris climate accord.