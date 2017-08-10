Swift Says DJ Groped Her Underneath Her Skirt

(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) — Taylor Swift says a security guard working for her witnessed her being groped by a former radio host ahead of her 2013 concert in Denver.

She testified guard Greg Dent saw David Mueller “lift my skirt” and grab her but that it was it was impossible for anyone to see Mueller’s hand beneath her skirt and on her buttock because they were posing for the photo with their backs to a wall.

Swift said Thursday that someone would have had to have been underneath her to see the actual groping “and we didn’t have anyone positioned there.”

Mueller testified Wednesday that the photo taken before the concert was “weird and awkward,” but he insisted that he touched Swift in the ribs, not in the rear.

Mueller testified his hand was touching Swift’s skirt after he put his arm around her and their arms got crossed: “My hand was at rib-cage level and apparently it went down.”

