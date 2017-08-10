WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

In New Threat, Trump Demands North Korea ‘Get Their Act Together’

August 10, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, North Korea
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on August 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey before a security briefing. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Issuing a new threat to North Korea, President Donald Trump demanded that North Korea “get their act together” or face extraordinary trouble. He said his previous warning of “fire and fury” if Pyongyang threatened the U.S. again might have been too soft.

“Maybe that statement wasn’t tough enough,” Trump said on Thursday.

Trump, speaking to reporters from the New Jersey golf resort where he’s vacationing, said North Korea had been “getting away with a tragedy that can’t be allowed.” Still, he declined to say whether the U.S. was considering a pre-emptive military strike, arguing that his administration never discusses such deliberations publicly.

Trump’s comments were his first since North Korea reacted to his “fire and fury” threat by announcing a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. Trump said it was time that somebody stood up to the pariah nation.

“North Korea better get their act together or they are going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble,” Trump said, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence. “It may very well be tougher than I said.”

Trump said the U.S. “of course” would always consider negotiations with North Korea, but added that negotiations with the North have failed for the last 25 years. He accused his predecessors of failing to effectively address the North Korea problem.

Alluding to the threats against Guam, Trump said if North Korea took any steps to even think about an attack, it would have reason to be nervous.

“Things will happen to them like they never thought possible, OK?” Trump said. Of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump added: “He’s been pushing the world around for a long time.”

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    He has No F k ing business telling anybody to get their act together. If trump ever got it together, he’d forget where he put it.

