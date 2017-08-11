Group Aims To Help People With Autism Finds Jobs

CLARKSBURG (CBS13) – A local non-profit is making a big push to help adults with autism find jobs.
Vanessa Bieker and her son John are hosting a fundraiser Friday night at Bogle Winery in Clarksburg for the Fly Brave Foundation.
It was started by the mother of a Sacramento young man who has non-verbal autism.
The group is looking for building space close to light rail and bus lines so young people with developmental disabilities can gather and be matched with jobs.
“These adults are honest, they’ll be five minutes early to work, they’ll be your hardest workers,” Vanessa said. “They’re amazing. Open your heart and your business and let them in.”
The event starts at 5 p.m. All the money raised will go toward paying for rent for a jobs center to help Sacramento adults who have developmental disabilities