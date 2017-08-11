Houston Cops Nix Using Whataburger Numbers At Crime Scenes

August 11, 2017 4:20 PM
(Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/TNS via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) – Police commanders in Houston say order numbers taken from a popular Texas fast-food restaurant cannot be used to highlight evidence at crime scenes.

Officers are not allowed to use the distinctive orange-colored, tent-shaped numbers Whataburger customers receive so that orders can be brought to their tables.

Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva says there were concerns use of the markers amounted to a police endorsement of Whataburger.

She says the action was taken following the shooting death in March of a young woman. Officers who were waiting on crime-scene investigators wanted to mark bullet casings and other evidence and borrowed the order numbers from a nearby Whataburger.

Photos of the markers received online attention, as Whataburger is a popular Texas destination, similar to In-N-Out Burger in California.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

