Man Pleads Not Guilty To ‘War Of Terror’ Fought With Dog Mutilation

August 11, 2017 10:21 PM
(Photo by Getty Images)

VISTA, Calif. (AP) – A Southern California man accused of slashing his neighbors’ tires and mutilating their dogs in what a prosecutor calls “a war of terror” has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty and other crimes.

Thirty-six-year-old David Herbert of Oceanside entered pleas Friday and could face 16 years in prison if convicted.

Authorities say earlier this year, Herbert went to his next-door neighbors’ home, threw acid on their two huskies and gouged one animal’s eye so badly that it had to be removed.

When that family moved out, he allegedly stole two dogs from the new tenants and is believed to have killed one.

Herbert, who’s a Navy veteran, has no criminal record. His public defender told a judge that mental health issues may be involved.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch