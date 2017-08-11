Woman Adopts Dog That Had Been Passed Up Time And Time Again

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman was on a mission to adopt the hardest to love dog at the shelter.

Front Street Animal Shelter says Melani walked in the other day and asked which dog was their oldest and hardest to adopt. That’s when the shelter introduced her to Jake, a senior dog with a host of special needs.

The shelter says Jake has cancer, skin problems and had been getting passed up for adoption over and over again.

However, none of this made Jake any less of a good dog to her and she adopted him.

“As you can see, it’s a match made in heaven,” the shelter posted along with a picture of a smiling Melani and Jake.

The shelter says people like Melani are their heroes.

