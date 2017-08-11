Survey: Fans Tuned Out Of NFL Due To National Anthem Protest

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – A new survey shows national anthem protests are why NFL ratings fell last season.
According to a report by JD Power, 30 percent of the football fans surveyed say those protests are why they watched less.
Former 49er Colin Kaepernick set the precedent for protesters when he took a knee during the Star-Spangled Banner. A handful of other players at various points in the season either joined Kaepernick’s protest or showed solidarity with him.
Kaepernick has yet to be signed by a team for the 2017 season, prompting many to speculate he’s being blacklisted by the NFL for his controversial protest.