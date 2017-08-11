WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Krispy Kreme Marks Eclipse With Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme is going dark ahead of the solar eclipse set to cast a shadow across part of the U.S. this month.

The doughnut chain is giving its signature glazed treats a chocolate sheen for the first time ever in honor of the Aug. 21 eclipse, where the moon will pass in front of the sun.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company says in a news release that the eclipse is “a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S.” and that its chocolate doughnuts will “have the same effect.”

The doughnuts will be available in participating stores on Aug. 21 as well as during limited hours on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.

