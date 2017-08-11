Krispy Kreme Marks Eclipse With Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts

Texas Church Holds First Service Since Deadly Mass ShootingAttendees filled about 500 seats in the makeshift sanctuary; many others stood in back. They faced a small podium for Sunday's speakers, including Texas Sen. John Cornyn, and a wooden cross enveloped in white lights.

Hundreds Gather In Hollywood March Against Sexual HarassmentHarvey Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan and Oscar-winning producer Cathy Schulman are among the hundreds of women, men and children who gathered in the heart of Hollywood on Sunday afternoon for a pair of dual marches protesting sexual harassment.

Study Suggests Women Less Likely To Get CPR From BystandersWomen are less likely than men to get CPR from a bystander and more likely to die, a new study suggests, and researchers think reluctance to touch a woman's chest might be one reason.

Allegations Against Roy Moore Roil US Evangelical RanksFor many evangelicals, fiery Alabama politician and judge Roy Moore has been a longtime hero. Others have sometimes cringed at his heated rhetoric and bellicose style.