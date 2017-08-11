Legalized Marijuana Sales In Nevada Big For Tahoe Dispensary

TAHOE, NEVADA (CBS13) – Pot smokers are heading to the lake for more than just the scenery; now you can buy marijuana without a license.

“We saw I think over 2,000 people and just the first couple of days,”

NuLeaf marijuana dispensary is the first and only one of its kind in Tahoe and cannabis users are thrilled about the high.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s better controlled and better than going to a bar and drinking all night and then hopping into a car,” said Andrew Zaninovich, store manager.

In California, recreational sales aren’t yet legal, but just 10 minutes from the border in Nevada NuLeaf is capitalizing.

“Because of that demand, we’ve extended our store hours and expanded our staff,” Zaninovich said.

Since there’s no shortage of people, there are rules. Those who have a medical marijuana license get first priority while those who are here to recreate have to wait in line.

“It’s been like this every day since. There’s a line of people out the door,” said Anders Clark who waited about 25 minutes in line.

Locals have been waiting even longer for the business.

“I love it. I think it was long overdue and we need more taxes anyway, so it’s a win-win,” said Skylar Nelson.

But it’s also become a stop for out of towners.

“It’s definitely turned into a tourist attraction for a lot of people,” Zaninovich said.

The economic impact is expected to be huge for the area and the state.

“Nevada, three or four days after stuff passed back in July, they had already made something like $1 million in tax receipts,” Clark said.

NuLeaf is embracing the extra funds now before January 1st when rec sales become legal in the Golden State and that competition starts to bud.

The store is located in Incline Village, Nevada on Tahoe’s north shore.