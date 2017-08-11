Meeting the 6 Million Dollar Man and Bunking with Montell Jordan for awhile: The Lo-Down – 8/11

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, NBA, NFL, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

FRISCO, TX - JUNE 15: Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks off the field after the Dallas Cowboys Minicamp on June 15, 2017 at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

(Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Doug Christie fills in for Jason Ross today and in the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about Ezekiel Elliot’s 6 game suspension.  This led to a longer talk about the NFL and their suspensions, and what Roger Goodell’s “job” is as a commissioner.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

88436926 Meeting the 6 Million Dollar Man and Bunking with Montell Jordan for awhile: The Lo Down 8/11

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show Kenny Anderson joined the guys to talk about the NBA, his career in the NBA, and the anniversary of hip-hop.  They also talked about the strange story of Kyrie Irving going days without talking to his teammates.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas.

Photo Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

In the third hour of the Lo-Down Schuyler Dixon, Cowboys AP Beat Writer, joins the guys to talk about the news of Ezekiel Elliot’s suspension, and what the Cowboys plan is going to be without him to begin the season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 4

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media at the Super Bowl Winner and MVP press conference on February 6, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the show Doug talked a little bit about his time at Pepperdine University, and how he was recruited and rooming with Montell Jordan.  The guys also talked about Ezekiel Elliott’s statement following his suspension, and trying to breakdown the NFL’s suspensions.

 

 

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling and Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch