Doug Christie fills in for Jason Ross today and in the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about Ezekiel Elliot's 6 game suspension. This led to a longer talk about the NFL and their suspensions, and what Roger Goodell's "job" is as a commissioner.

In the second hour of the show Kenny Anderson joined the guys to talk about the NBA, his career in the NBA, and the anniversary of hip-hop. They also talked about the strange story of Kyrie Irving going days without talking to his teammates.

In the third hour of the Lo-Down Schuyler Dixon, Cowboys AP Beat Writer, joins the guys to talk about the news of Ezekiel Elliot's suspension, and what the Cowboys plan is going to be without him to begin the season.

In the final hour of the show Doug talked a little bit about his time at Pepperdine University, and how he was recruited and rooming with Montell Jordan. The guys also talked about Ezekiel Elliott's statement following his suspension, and trying to breakdown the NFL's suspensions.