Mike Bibby Continues To Dazzle During BIG3 Inaugural Season

Study Suggests Women Less Likely To Get CPR From BystandersWomen are less likely than men to get CPR from a bystander and more likely to die, a new study suggests, and researchers think reluctance to touch a woman's chest might be one reason.

Allegations Against Roy Moore Roil US Evangelical RanksFor many evangelicals, fiery Alabama politician and judge Roy Moore has been a longtime hero. Others have sometimes cringed at his heated rhetoric and bellicose style.

1 Dead After Early Morning Five-Vehicle Crash Near Elk GroveOne man is now dead after a solo car crash led to a five-vehicle pileup.

Man Accused Of Assaulting Modesto Security GuardA Modesto man is accused of assaulting and critically injuring a 70-year old security guard who police say tried to intervene in a fight in a parking garage.