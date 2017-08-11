Mike Bibby Continues To Dazzle During BIG3 Inaugural Season

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
Despite his team, Ghost Ballers, owning a 3-4 record in the new BIG3 league, former-Kings PG Mike Bibby is proving that his 14-year NBA career wasn’t for nothing.
Still at the top of his game, Bibby is towering the leader boards as he leads the BIG3 league in assists (26) and four-pointers (5) while averaging 11.7 points in 21.9 minutes per game.
After being traded from the Memphis Grizzlies, Bibby played for Sacramento from 2001-08. Taking over for traded Jason Williams, the 6-foot-2 point guard helped the Kings reach five postseason appearances, including the much-debated 2002 Western Conference Finals.
Bibby averaged 17 points and 5.4 assists per game while in Sacramento.