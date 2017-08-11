Mike Bibby Continues To Dazzle During BIG3 Inaugural Season

Filed Under: Big3, Ghost Ballers, Mike Bibby, NBA, Sacramento Kings

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Despite his team, Ghost Ballers, owning a 3-4 record in the new BIG3 league, former-Kings PG Mike Bibby is proving that his 14-year NBA career wasn’t for nothing.

Still at the top of his game, Bibby is towering the leader boards as he leads the BIG3 league in assists (26) and four-pointers (5) while averaging 11.7 points in 21.9 minutes per game.

After being traded from the Memphis Grizzlies, Bibby played for Sacramento from 2001-08. Taking over for traded Jason Williams, the 6-foot-2 point guard helped the Kings reach five postseason appearances, including the much-debated 2002 Western Conference Finals.

Bibby averaged 17 points and 5.4 assists per game while in Sacramento.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch